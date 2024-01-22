Air France Airbus A350-900 suffers tail strike on landing Toronto Airport

On 21 January, an Air France Airbus A350-900 (registered F-HTYH) operated flight AF356 from Paris CDG, France, to Toronto Pearson, Canada. During landing at Toronto, the aircraft received substantial damage to its aft fuselage during a tail strike on runway 24L.

The pilots initiated a go-around and returned for a safe landing on the same runway about 15 minutes later. No one was harmed. A post-flight inspection revealed severe damage the the aircraft. Air France was forced to cancel the return flight back to Paris CDG.

The following pictures of the incident appeared on social media:

