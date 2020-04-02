Suparna Airlines, a new cargo airline at Brussels Airport

Today, Brussels Airport Company welcomes Suparna Airlines to the BRUcargo family!

The Suparna Boeing 747F will fly from/to Brussels Airport 3 times a week on the Nanjing – Zhengzhou – Brussels – Moscow – Nanjing route.

Freight activities are more important than ever for the economy and health services in Belgium. By keeping air links open worldwide for the transport of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and all kinds of different deliveries, we are fighting coronavirus.

Suparna Airlines, part of the Hainan Group, will immediately strengthen Brussels Airport’s freight operations.