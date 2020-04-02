[Coronavirus] Sanicole 2020 Airshow is cancelled

On 2 April, Sanicole Airshow managers announced on Facebook the cancellation of the 2020 show. The next airshow is expected for 10-12 September 2021.

Sanicole statement:

With a lot of awe, we followed the recent national and international media. All countries are going through a very difficult time. Within our organisation, we have therefore intensively discussed the possible continuation of our airshow in 2020 and with great regret, we must inform you that we have unanimously decided to cancel the 42nd International Sanicole Airshow this year and postpone it to 10 & 12 September 2021.

Sanicole is a family organisation, by and for families. Safety on the ground and in the air has always been our absolute top priority, but this safety has taken on an additional dimension for us since the COVID-19 outbreak and we must take our social responsibility in this regard.

Our pioneering role as an event in emergency planning and medical care means that for many years we have been able to count on a very large group of top medical professionals who, besides their job, are selflessly committed to supporting our event. This medical branch of our Sanicole family is currently under severe pressure in the various hospitals in our region where they work. Even if September still seems a long way ahead, we know that the coming weeks and months will continue to be a very difficult period for them and we think we cannot request an additional commitment from them in the autumn during our air show.

Sanicole is an international event with more than 40,000 visitors every year. About 35% of these visitors come from abroad, but we also have an audience that captivates all family members, young and old. It, therefore, seems evident to us that, in the given circumstances, bringing this mix up on a large scale on a limited surface, even in the autumn, is not an option.

As a Sanicole family, we will continue to support all volunteers and healthcare staff who are helping others, during this difficult period and hope that everyone will do their best to come out of this together as quickly and as strongly as possible.

We will be present again on 10 & 12 September 2021 to overload you with incredible afterburners, impressive aerobatics and the other beautiful things aviation stands for. But for now: keep it safe and healthy!