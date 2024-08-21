SkyAlps launches early ski season flights between Antwerp and Bolzano

SkyAlps will begin direct flights between Antwerp, Belgium, and Bolzano, Italy, earlier this year, starting on December 18th. The airline will operate three weekly return flights on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, offering convenient access to the Italian Dolomites for ski enthusiasts.

The flights, operated by Dash 8-400 turboprop planes, take just 90 minutes, allowing travellers to maximise their time on the slopes. Popular ski areas such as Latemar, Seceda, Kronplatz, and the Sella Mountains are easily accessible from Bolzano Airport.

SkyAlps will continue this service until April 19, 2025, with one-way tickets starting at €174.