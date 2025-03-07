Italian regulator temporarily grounds seven SkyAlps aircraft over maintenance irregularities

The Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) has confirmed the temporary grounding of seven aircraft operated by Sky Alps following an extraordinary audit conducted from February 26 to 28, 2025. The inspection, carried out by ENAC inspectors at the airline’s headquarters, revealed maintenance documentation discrepancies that did not comply with European aviation safety regulations under EU Regulation 1321/2012.

During the audit, ENAC identified irregularities related to maintenance certifications provided by a Sky Alps technician. As a result, the technician in question has been banned from accessing all airports where the airline operates. In coordination with the Maltese Civil Aviation Authority, which oversees the registration of Sky Alps’ aircraft, the airline has proactively decided to suspend the operations of the affected aircraft until the necessary corrective actions are implemented and approved by ENAC.

Despite the temporary suspension, Sky Alps retains its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and continues to operate flights by substituting the grounded aircraft with other available jets. ENAC is closely monitoring the situation and working alongside the airline’s technical team to ensure compliance and facilitate a swift return to full operational capacity. The affected aircraft will only be reinstated once all safety concerns are addressed and verified in collaboration with the Maltese authorities.