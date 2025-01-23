TUI fly Belgium cancels planned flights from Antwerp to Tel Aviv

TUI fly Belgium has decided not to proceed with its direct flights between Antwerp’s Deurne Airport and Tel Aviv, initially announced in September 2023. The service, intended to begin in December 2023, was suspended following the outbreak of conflict in Gaza on October 7, 2023, which significantly reduced demand.

Despite early optimism about the route’s potential success due to community ties, trade connections, and Tel Aviv’s appeal as a vibrant city, TUI fly shifted resources to more popular destinations like Crete, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and Antalya.

TUI spokesman Piet Demeyere confirmed that there are no current plans to include Tel Aviv in their offerings, emphasizing the airline’s focus on routes with proven demand. While Brussels Airlines is set to resume Tel Aviv flights from Brussels on 2 February, TUI fly has no intention of revisiting the route in the foreseeable future.