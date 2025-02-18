Antwerp Airport sees 19% drop in passengers due to aircraft spare parts shortage

Antwerp Airport recorded 208,000 passengers in 2024, a 19% decline from 2023, largely due to global spare parts shortages affecting TUI fly Belgium’s Embraer 195-E2 aircraft. This led to a suspension of TUI fly flights from late July to early October.

While the first half of 2024 saw record growth with 140,000 passengers (+6% vs. 2019), the second half suffered from operational disruptions. Additionally, Luxair halted London City flights in spring due to staffing shortages.

Despite the decline, business travel rose by 5%, and training movements increased by 14%, signalling resilience in other sectors of airport activity.