London City Airport loses bid to extend Saturday hours but gains approval for passenger cap increase

London City Airport (LCY) has lost its appeal to extend flight operations on Saturdays beyond the current 12:30 curfew, following opposition from local residents and environmental groups. However, the airport was granted permission to raise its annual passenger cap from 6.5 million to 9 million by 2031, while the number of flights remains capped at 111,000 per year.

Although newer, quieter aircraft will help accommodate more passengers, critics argue that this increase contradicts climate goals and exacerbates noise and pollution issues.

The ruling was celebrated by local campaigners as a “victory” for residents, but concerns remain over the approval of more early-morning flights.