Singapore flight to Australia escorted back to Changi by fighter jets after bomb threat

A Scoot flight from Singapore to Perth was escorted back to Changi Airport by two F-15SG fighter planes after a bomb threat. The decision to turn the flight around was described as “precautionary,” and the plane landed in Singapore, where security checks were conducted.

One runway was temporarily closed to facilitate ground operations, causing delays for several other flights. Singapore’s air force and emergency services were activated for the incident, and Scoot is cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

This marks the second time in recent history that fighter jets have been scrambled to escort a flight due to a bomb threat in Singapore.