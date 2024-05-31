Qantas and Perth Airport sign $5 billion investment agreement

Qantas and Perth Airport have signed a 12-year commercial agreement, marking a significant investment in Australia’s aviation and tourism sectors. Perth Airport will invest $3 billion in new terminal facilities and a parallel runway, part of a $5 billion infrastructure development that includes two multi-storey car parks, major roadworks, and the airport’s first hotel.

Qantas and Jetstar will relocate to a new terminal in the Airport Central precinct, adding 4.4 million seats to and from Perth annually by 2031. This move aims to enhance Western Australia’s role as a major hub for domestic and international flights, boosting tourism and job creation.

The new terminal will feature advanced check-in, bag drop facilities, and a multi-lounge precinct for passengers. Additionally, Qantas plans to build a new engineering hangar and upgrade Terminals 3 and 4, facilitating new routes and increased capacity.

The agreement includes constructing a new parallel runway, expected to open in 2028, supporting the resources sector’s growth and future-proofing aviation in Western Australia.

Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson and Perth Airport CEO Jason Waters highlighted the transformative impact of this investment on Perth Airport, the local economy, and tourism. Western Australian Premier Roger Cook emphasized the project’s role in positioning WA as a major tourist destination and economic driver.