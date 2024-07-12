Qantas’ new non-stop route to Europe takes off between Perth and Paris

After a two-decade hiatus, Qantas has resumed flights to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport with a new non-stop route from Perth. The inaugural flight, which departed Friday evening, marks a significant return to the French capital ahead of the Paris Olympic Games, set to begin on July 26 with an opening ceremony along the Seine River.

The new route is estimated to take 17 hours and 20 minutes, making it the world’s sixth-longest commercial flight. It joins Qantas’ other ultra-long-haul routes from Perth to London and Perth to Rome, as well as the Auckland-to-New York flight. Qantas now operates four of the world’s top 10 longest routes, with the longest being Singapore Airlines’ Singapore-to-New York flight.

Australian Olympic athletes are among the first passengers on this new route. The service is operated by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, known for its reduced jet lag effects due to lower cabin pressure and higher humidity.

Business-class passengers will receive limited-edition Qantas pyjamas, and all passengers can enjoy a French-inspired menu by chef Neil Perry, featuring dishes like Niçoise salad, bouillabaisse, and beef bourguignon.