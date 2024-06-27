Cathay Pacific increases services to Perth, Western australia

Cathay Pacific has announced an increase in its services between Hong Kong and Perth, adding five additional flights per week starting from October 28, 2024.

This expansion underscores the strengthening ties between Hong Kong and Western Australia, reflecting growing travel demand and the region’s appeal as a premier tourism destination.

Acting Tourism Minister John Carey emphasised the significance of these new flights in driving visitor numbers, boosting economic activity, and creating jobs in tourism and hospitality.

Perth Airport’s Chief Commercial & Aviation Officer Kate Holsgrove highlighted the strategic importance of these additional services for business, tourism, education, and cargo transportation between Perth and Hong Kong, reinforcing Perth’s position as a key destination in the international aviation market.