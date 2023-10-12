18 C
Brussels
13 October 2023
Facebook Instagram Linkedin RSS Twitter VKontakte Youtube
Home Airlines EU commercial flights in the summer still below 2019 level

EU commercial flights in the summer still below 2019 level

By
André Orban
-
0
46

An airplane with city lights in the background.

In September 2023, there were 605 806 commercial flights in the EU. This marked a 7.9% increase when compared with the flight count in September 2022. However, the figure remained 8.9% lower than the flight count for the same month in 2019.

The same trend was visible throughout June – August. All months saw a significant increase compared with 2022 – June (6.9%), July (7.4%) and August (6.6%), but the figures were still below those from 2019: June (-10.4%), July (-9.0%) and August (-8.5%).

This information comes from monthly flight data on commercial flights published by Eurostat today.

Commercial flights in the EU, June - September, 2019-2023

Source dataset: avia_tf_cm

Looking at the country data for September 2023, only 6 countries have exceeded their flight counts from 2019. Greece (+10.9%), Portugal (+9.0%), Cyprus (+5.9%), Croatia (+2.6%), Ireland (+1.4%) and Malta (+0.7%) have surpassed the 2019 figures and have seen an increase in the number of flights. In contrast, Latvia (-30.4%), Finland (-30.2%), Estonia (-25.4%), Sweden (-24.1%) and Slovenia (-22.9%) are far from the 2019 figures.

Commercial flights, September 2023 compared with September 2019

Source dataset: avia_tf_cm

12 October 2023

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2023 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be