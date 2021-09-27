SAS increases flights to New York Newark

As demand for both leisure and business travel to the United States increases, SAS expands the number of flights from Stockholm and Oslo to New York.

New York Newark (EWR) will be served with daily flights from Stockholm as well as with 4 weekly flights from Oslo, in addition to existing daily flights from Copenhagen. SAS will in total be flying 12 direct routes to the United States this fall and winter.

“SAS is very pleased to be able to increase our operation to New York from Scandinavia. Many people are looking forward to visiting family and friends in the United States and the New York routes are also important for both business travel and air cargo,” says EVP and Chief Commercial Officer Karl Sandlund.

SAS new fleet with reduced emissions

SAS continue to bring in new and fuel-efficient aircraft and has one of Europe’s most modern fleets. The new aircraft have 15–30% lower fuel consumption, compared with the aircraft they replace. The new state-of-the-art aircraft will give SAS customers a more pleasant, comfortable and sustainable way of travelling.

SAS’ US routes and departures Autumn/Winter 2021:

Copenhagen-New York – 7 weekly

Copenhagen-Chicago – 7 weekly

Copenhagen-Los Angeles – 4 weekly

Copenhagen-San Francisco – 3 weekly

Copenhagen-Washington DC – 3 weekly

Copenhagen-Boston – 3 weekly

Copenhagen-Miami – 3 weekly

Oslo-New York – 4 weekly

Oslo-Miami – 1 weekly

Stockholm-New York – 7 weekly

Stockholm-Chicago – 3 weekly

Stockholm-Miami – 3 weekly

September 27, 2021 11:00