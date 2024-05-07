Air France/KLM loyalty programme Flying Blue launches exclusive status match for Swedish travellers

Air France and KLM’s loyalty programme, Flying Blue, introduces a unique status match offer in Sweden. Swedish travellers with membership in another airline’s loyalty programme can now apply for a corresponding status match via Flying Blue until the end of June.

Successful applicants can enjoy 12 months of upgraded status to Flying Blue Silver, Gold, or Platinum, featuring benefits like priority check-in, more earned Miles per kroner spent, free seat selection, and more.

This initiative marks the first time such a status match has been offered by Air France and KLM. Additionally, members gain access to SkyTeam lounges, and the alliance eagerly awaits the inclusion of SAS from September 1.

Flying Blue, with 20 million members, aims to enhance travel experiences through a wide range of benefits and rewards. Eligible customers can apply at flyingblue.statusmatch.com, facilitated by Loyalty Status Co, a travel technology company specialising in elite status programmes.