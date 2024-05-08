2.1 million passengers travelled with SAS during April

2.1 million passengers travelled with SAS in April, a 12 percent increase compared with the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased by 7 percent and RPK increased by 9 percent, compared with April 2023. The flown load factor for April was 77 percent.

“Positive developments continue in April, with 2.1 million passengers travelling with SAS, up 12 percent compared to the same month last year. We had solid operational performance in April and reached our targets for punctuality and regularity, despite being impacted by external factors such as the closure of Norwegian airspace on 25 April,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

“SAS has also signed an Alliance Adherence Agreement with SkyTeam, concluding that SAS will join SkyTeam on September 1 this year. We are very excited to have reached this pivotal milestone in our alliance transition journey. SAS’ customers and EuroBonus members will be able to enjoy new destinations and benefits as part of the SkyTeam alliance family, marking the start of an exciting future for customers, partners and employees alike,” added van der Werff.