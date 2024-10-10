Ryanair cuts flights to several German cities amid dispute over tax increases

Ryanair announced it will stop flying to the German cities of Dortmund, Dresden, and Leipzig in 2025 and will significantly reduce routes to Hamburg and Berlin. The cuts are driven by a dispute with the German government over an air tax increase, which Ryanair claims will make flights to Germany more expensive.

The airline predicts a 12% drop in German passenger numbers next summer, reducing seat availability by 1.8 million. Ryanair is calling for the removal of air taxes and reductions in security and air traffic control costs.

Other airlines, like Lufthansa and easyJet, are also concerned about rising operational costs in Germany.