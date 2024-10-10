AJet expands network with new routes to Saudi Arabia and Egypt

AJet, Türkiye’s fast-growing airline, continues its rapid expansion with the launch of new routes to Saudi Arabia and Egypt, starting October 2024. The airline now offers flights from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport to Jeddah, Riyadh, Medina, and Dammam in Saudi Arabia, as well as to Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada in Egypt.

These routes reinforce Türkiye’s role as a hub for both touristic and religious travel. AJet’s budget-friendly services now connect 95 destinations across 32 countries, catering to cost-conscious travellers seeking affordable, efficient air travel.