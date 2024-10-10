Embraer’s E190F E-Freighter receives FAA certification, expanding air cargo options

Embraer’s E190F E-Freighter has been fully certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), marking a significant milestone for the company’s passenger-to-freighter conversion programme.

The E190F, which had already received Brazilian certification in July, is designed to meet the growing demand for fast deliveries driven by e-commerce. Offering 40% more volume capacity and up to 30% lower operating costs compared to larger narrowbody freighters, the E190F is positioned to serve regional markets efficiently. Embraer aims to bridge a gap in the air cargo market with this versatile, cost-effective freighter.