Last Ryanair flight departs Billund Airport tonight, leaving a major gap

Ryanair operates its last flight from Billund Airport tonight, marking the end of its presence at the Danish hub after closing its base and cancelling all future flights.

Ryanair previously operated 24 out of 120 routes at Billund, and its exit means a loss of 1.1 million passengers in 2025. The decision, announced three months ago, initially caused confusion as the airport was not informed directly.

The airport has secured replacement traffic for 200,000 passengers, but full recovery will take years.

Financially, the impact extends beyond lost airline fees to parking, retail, and dining revenue. While job losses remain uncertain, Billund Airport is focused on securing new routes and handling peak season traffic.