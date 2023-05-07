Disabled Ryanair passenger feels compelled to crawl down aircraft stairs at Goteborg, Sweden

An unacceptable situation at Goteborg Landvetter in Sweden, on Saturday 29 April, when disabled passenger Adrian Keogh seemed himself forced to crawl down the stairs of a Ryanair flight. Adrian, in a wheelchair since 2015, was told that special assistance to bring him to the airport terminal would take an hour after his flight had landed.

“Please excuse the bad picture, but this is a photo of myself having to crawl of a Ryanair flight which landed in Landvetter airport tonight at 11pm,” Adrian wrote on Instagram. “I am as some may know a full time wheelchair user and paid extra for special assistance to be lifted off the plane down to my wheelchair. It’s unacceptable to expect me to crawl down the steep metal steps but on arrival I was informed that it would be at least one hour before they would have the lift available to help me off the plane so what option had I but to crawl off the plane.”

Faced with the online controversy, both the airport authorities and Ryanair commented on the mishap, Goteborg apologized and deeply regretted Mister Keogh’s experience explaining the lack of assistance was due to “several unforeseen events.”

Ryanair said to examine the incident, but added that the third party service provider should take care of the special assistance at the airport.