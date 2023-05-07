LATAM Airlines Boeing 787-8 gets damaged during towing mishap

A towing mishap with a Boeing 787-8 (registered CC-BBF) of LATAM Airlines on 4 May has caused some damage to the aircraft and the towing tug. During a (too fast?) turn, the tow bar snapped and the tug became stuck underneath the 787.

The accident happened at the airport of Bogota El Dorado airport in Colombia.

Twitter account JACDEC published another clip (see below) indicating that the damage to CC-BBF extends across a vast portion of the lower forward composite fuselage. The airframe is likely to be taken out of service for a longer period of time.

Boeing 787 de LATAM sufrió daño durante accidente ocurrido mientras era remolcado en el aeropuerto El Dorado de Bogotá. No hay informe de heridos. pic.twitter.com/2XrTClWVk2 — ???????????????????????????? ????????????????????????ó???? ?? (@Conradoaviacion) May 4, 2023

