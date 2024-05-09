Binter Canarias introduces new route to Ouarzazate, Morocco, starting July

Binter, the Canarian airline, announces a new route from Gran Canaria to Ouarzazate, Morocco, starting in July and continuing through August.

This initiative strengthens Binter’s commitment to Morocco and enhances connectivity with the introduction of this route to the southern region of the Moroccan High Atlas, known as the gateway to the Sahara Desert.

Additionally, Binter will increase its flights to Tangier to twice a week during July and August. Furthermore, the airline will enhance its summer connections to Mauritania and Sal Island, offering more options for travellers during the holiday season.