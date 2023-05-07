Wing of Vans RV-7A skims ground during Argentinian airshow

A close call for the pilot of a Vans RV-7A aircraft (registered LV-X722), during the Allen Aeroclub Air Festival, held in Argentina. In footage that appeared online, you can see the pilot flying close to the ground, the aircraft’s right hand wing shaving the ground.

We were in front, and a piece of plastic from the plane flew at us and it continued as if nothing had happened,” said Alejandro, one of the hundreds present at the most popular air event in the area. “Nobody said anything, it seemed like part of the show,” he recounted, although the public is heard screaming in the videos released.

The damage to the aircraft, however, didn’t remain unnoticed. The Argentinian Transportation and Safety Board have launched an investigation into the mishap.

Screenshot social media

