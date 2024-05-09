Milano Linate Airport implements seamless “FaceBoarding” for streamlined passenger experience

Milano Linate Airport has officially launched FaceBoarding, a biometric facial recognition system allowing passengers to seamlessly pass through security and board aircraft.

Partnering with ITA Airways and SAS, the airport aims to enhance passenger experience by integrating this technology into check-in and boarding procedures. Passengers can register via airport kiosks or a forthcoming mobile app, eliminating the need for document checks at turnstiles and gates.

Developed in collaboration with ENAC and the Italian State Police, FaceBoarding prioritises security, privacy, and efficiency, marking a significant advancement in air travel technology.