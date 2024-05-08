General Court of the EU annuls Commission’s approval of Condor aid

The General Court of the European Union has annulled the decision of the European Commission to approve restructuring aid for the German charter airline Condor.

The aid, amounting to €321 million, was intended to support Condor’s restructuring following the insolvency of its parent company, Thomas Cook. Ryanair contested the decision, arguing that the Commission should have initiated a formal investigation procedure due to doubts regarding the aid’s compatibility with EU law.

The General Court ruled in favour of Ryanair, stating that the Commission should have questioned whether the aid satisfied the requirement of adequate burden sharing and assessed its impact on competition. While Ryanair’s application to annul the decision was granted, it can only contest the procedural aspects, not the decision’s contents.

Ryanair welcomed the EU General Court’s ruling on “discriminatory State aid favouring Condor over all other EU airlines“.