Budapest Airport and Ryanair elevate partnership with fleet expansion and route additions

Budapest Airport and Ryanair have announced a significant expansion of their partnership, with Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary unveiling plans for new routes, increased frequencies, and the addition of two new based aircraft during a press conference.

The collaboration aims to boost Budapest Airport’s recovery efforts for the upcoming summer and support further growth. The expansion includes the introduction of two new based aircraft, six new connections on Ryanair’s network from Budapest, and increased frequencies on 20 existing routes.

Balázs Bogáts, CCO of Budapest Airport, expressed satisfaction with the announcements, highlighting the positive impact on growth and connectivity. Ryanair’s substantial increase in passenger numbers from 1.553 million in 2019 to 4.144 million in 2023 underscores the success and growth of the partnership. The airline will now offer a total of 66 destinations throughout S24, solidifying its position in the Budapest aviation market.

New Routes: six new connections on the airline’s network from Budapest, offering passengers more diverse travel options.

Destination Frequency Start Date Milan Daily 31 March 2024 Tirana Three times weekly 1 April 2024 Faro Twice-weekly 2 June 2024 Frankfurt-Hahn Twice-weekly 2 June 2024 Trieste Twice-weekly 2 June 2024 Skiathos Twice-weekly 3 June 2024