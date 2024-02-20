Breeze Airways boosts Airbus A220 fleet with 10 additional orders, targets all-A220 operation by 2024

Breeze Airways has revealed a new order for 10 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, bringing the total firm order to 90 and establishing Breeze as the third-largest global customer for the A220.

The decision is based on the A220’s exceptional performance, enabling Breeze to achieve its goal of nonstop service on underserved U.S. routes. The A220 boasts efficient operations, a superior passenger experience, and the world’s lowest small single-aisle carbon footprint, aligning with Breeze’s commitment to sustainability.

Breeze aims to operate an all-A220 fleet for its commercial operations by the end of 2024. The A220’s ability to fly up to 3,600 nautical miles with 25% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions per seat positions it as a purpose-built aircraft for the 100-150 seat market.

Airbus plans for all its aircraft to be capable of operating with up to 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel by 2030. Breeze Airways currently operates 20 A220s in the United States and took delivery of its first A220 in December 2021.