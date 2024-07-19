Ryanair wins landmark case against Booking.com in Delaware court

Ryanair prevails in fraud case, Booking.com found guilty of computer fraud and abuse

Ryanair Holdings Plc has achieved a significant legal victory in the Delaware District Court, with a jury unanimously ruling that Booking.com violated the U.S. Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) with intent to defraud Ryanair.

The jury found that Booking.com’s unlawful screenscraping activity caused economic harm to Ryanair. Additionally, the jury dismissed Booking.com’s counterclaims of defamation, unfair competition, and deceptive trade practices against Ryanair.

Key Points:

Unanimous Verdict: The jury ruled that Booking.com knowingly engaged in unlawful screenscraping with intent to defraud Ryanair, leading to economic losses for the airline.

Implications: This landmark decision is expected to curb illegal screenscraping activities and protect consumers from inflated prices, reinforcing the integrity of direct bookings with airlines. Ryanair’s successful legal challenge underscores its commitment to safeguarding both its operations and its customers from fraudulent practices.