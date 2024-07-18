Ryanair and Expedia Group forge partnership to enhance travel choices

Ryanair has announced a new partnership with travel technology giant Expedia Group, marking Ryanair as an “Approved OTA” (Online Travel Agency) partner. This collaboration will enable Expedia Group to offer Ryanair’s low-fare flights to its users, expanding the travel options available to those seeking value and convenience.

The partnership allows Expedia Group travellers to book Ryanair flights along with holiday packages or as standalone bookings. This integration provides direct access to their myRyanair accounts and essential flight updates without requiring additional customer verification through Ryanair. The availability of Ryanair flights on Expedia Group’s platform is expected in the coming months.

Ryanair’s CMO, Dara Brady, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the benefits of price transparency and access to a broad network of Ryanair flights for Expedia customers.

Expedia Group’s SVP for Trips Partnerships, Susan Spinney, also noted the strategic significance of this collaboration, which follows a previous initiative allowing seamless hotel bookings for Ryanair travellers. This partnership aims to deliver an unmatched value proposition by combining Ryanair’s budget-friendly flights with Expedia’s extensive travel services.