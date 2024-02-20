Delta Air Lines offers exclusive total solar eclipse flight experience at 30,000 feet on April 8

Delta Air Lines is providing an exclusive opportunity for sky enthusiasts to experience the total solar eclipse from 30,000 feet on April 8, 2024. Delta flight DL1218, from Austin to Detroit, will be operated on an Airbus A220-300 with extra-large windows for premium viewing.

The flight is carefully timed for the best eclipse experience, departing Austin at 12:15 p.m. CT and landing in Detroit at 4:20 p.m. ET.

Delta also offers prime eclipse-viewing opportunities on five additional routes and reminds passengers to bring protective viewing glasses.

DL 5699, DTW-HPN, 2:59 pm EST departure, ERJ-175

DL 924, LAX-DFW, 8:40 am PST departure, A320

DL 2869, LAX-SAT, 9:00 am PST departure, A319

DL 1001, SLC-SAT, 10:08 am MST departure, A220-300

DL 1683, SLC-AUS, 9:55 am MST departure, A320

This unique flight experience coincides with the last total eclipse over North America until 2044.