Belgian based Ryanair pilots announce new strike at Charleroi Airport: 14-15 August

The Ryanair pilots, based in Belgium, and operating from Charleroi Airport (Brussels South) just announced two new strike days: 14 and 15 August. So far, Ryanair refuses to reply to the requests of the pilots, who decided to continue until their demands are met.

The main issues of contention include demands for higher wages following pandemic-related cutbacks and concerns about rest periods. This strike comes after two previous one in mid-July and end-July, which resulted in hundreds of cancelled flights and tens of thousands affected passengers at Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

The list of cancelled flights will be published as soon as possible. 15 August is Assumption of Mary holiday during an extended weekend, it’s currently unknown how many passengers will be affected by the announcement to strike.

Despite the strike, Ryanair’s operations at Brussels Airport, where they have no base, will not be affected since the aircraft and crews flying to and from Brussels are based abroad.