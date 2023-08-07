Hainan Airlines increases number of flights on Berlin-Beijing route to mark connection’s 15th anniversary

Hainan Airlines is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its route between Berlin and Beijing by increasing its flight frequency. The airline, which has been operating this route for 15 years, is expanding its service from three to four flights per week.

Flights will be non-stop and will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flight duration is around nine hours from BER to Beijing and around ten hours in the opposite direction.

The Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH congratulated the airline on the milestone, emphasising the enduring demand for travel between the two major cities. The General Manager of Hainan Airlines in Berlin expressed pleasure at returning to near-pre-pandemic flight levels, highlighting the airline’s role in connecting the capitals and facilitating access to other Asian destinations.

This route was initially introduced in 2008 at Berlin Tegel, and after a Covid-related interruption, it was resumed in August 2022 at Berlin Brandenburg. In the past 15 years, Hainan Airlines has operated almost 4,500 flights, carried nearly 900,000 passengers, and transported over 56,000 tonnes of cargo on this route.