Kalitta Air Boeing 747-400 freighter veers from runway after landing Ningbo Airport, China

Bart Noëth
On 6 August? A Kalitta Air Boeing 747-400 freighter (registered N401KZ) operated flight K4968 between Anchorage Airport, United States and Ningbo Lishe Airport, China. After landing at Ningbo, the aircraft veered right from the runway into soft ground.

There were no casualties but all flights to and from the airport in southeastern Zhejiang province were suspended or diverted.

A short clip that appeared on social media indicate the position of the aircraft, surrounded by emergency services.

