Ryanair reports 8% growth in April traffic to 17.3 million passengers

Ryanair Holdings plc has released its April 2024 traffic statistics, revealing a notable 8% increase in the number of passengers compared to the same period last year. In April 2024, Ryanair welcomed a total of 17.3 million guests on board its flights, showcasing a continued demand for the airline’s services.

Throughout the month, Ryanair operated over 98,400 flights, connecting passengers to various destinations across its extensive network. However, the airline faced challenges as almost 700 flights had to be cancelled due to the Israel/Gaza conflict, while over 340 flights were cancelled as a result of the French air traffic control (ATC) strike on April 25th.

Despite these disruptions, Ryanair remains committed to providing reliable and efficient air travel services to its passengers. The airline’s load factor, a measure of how efficiently it fills its seats, stood at 92% for April 2024, reflecting a slight decrease of 2 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Looking at the rolling annual figures, Ryanair reported a 9% increase in total guests for the twelve-month period ending in April 2024. With a total of 185.0 million guests served during this period, the airline continues to see growth in passenger numbers despite the challenges posed by external factors.

While maintaining its commitment to delivering affordable and accessible air travel, Ryanair remains vigilant in navigating operational hurdles and ensuring the safety and satisfaction of its passengers. As the airline looks ahead, it remains focused on adapting to evolving circumstances and meeting the travel needs of its customers.