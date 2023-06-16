Ryanair bans duty-free alcohol on flights from the U.K. to popular Spanish airports

Passengers traveling from the United Kingdom to Spanish airports on board Ryanair will not be allowed to consume their bought duty-free alcohol. Drinking your own alcohol isn’t allowed on any airline, but the low-cost airline was forced to take additional measures after the many diversions and altercations on board.

Destinations affected are Spain’s most popular airports for holiday goers: Alicante, Barcelona, Ibiza, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife South.

Upon booking a Ryanair ticket, passengers will now see the following message:

“In order to prioritize the comfort and safety of all passengers, Ryanair will implement the following restrictions on your upcoming flight to Spain:

Customers will not be allowed to carry alcohol on board and all cabin luggage will be searched at the boarding gates.

Any alcohol purchased in airport shops or elsewhere must be packed carefully in a suitable item of cabin baggage, which will be tagged at the gate and then placed in the aircraft hold free of charge if you have purchased priority boarding or have a small piece of hand luggage.”

Passengers that bought wine, beer or spirits will see their booze disappear into the hold and will collect it once they land in Spain.

“We are not banning or confiscating duty free items,” Ryanair stressed.

Source: ! Alicante Today