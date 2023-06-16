Emirates passenger suffering from celiac disease receives gluten croissant

Better ways to spend your 15-hour flight between Dubai, U.A.E. and Los Angeles, U.S. that to sit on the toilet during nearly the entire flight. This happened to public figure Chloë Chapdelaine (25) who quickly became famous thanks to TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. At first Chloë, who suffers from celiac disease, was happy to board her Emirates flight.

But after receiving her special meal, things turned into the wrong direction. Chloë bit into a stickered gluten-free croissant containing gluten. The intolerance for wheat, rye and barley made the socialite rush to the toilet to vomit and was left with a hefty diarrhea for the remainder of the flight.

Chloë went onto her social media channels to report about her terrible experience, marking her flight as the worst ever: “I’m feeling defeated today. I often share about gluten free travel, but not the struggles.”

Meanwhile, Emirates started an investigation into the so-called “pastry mix-up“.

In a statement to The Post, the airline said: “Emirates aims to cater to all passenger specific needs by offering a number of special meals that cover as many medical, dietary and religious requirements as possible. The safety and health of our customers is taken very seriously.”