Twelve passengers and crew members injured on Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin

On today’s Qatar Airways flight QR17 from Doha, Qatar to Dublin, Ireland, twelve people were injured due to severe turbulence. The plane was able to land safely without the need of a diversion. The second incident involving injuries from severe turbulence in a short time, after the Singapore Airlines turbulence.

“Upon landing, the Boeing 787 (registered A7-BHM) was met by emergency services, airport police, and the fire brigade,” according to a statement from Dublin Airport. The statement indicated that 6 passengers and 6 crew members were injured during the turbulence. “The plane encountered severe turbulence while flying over Turkey.”

Eight passengers were subsequently taken to hospital. The return flight to Doha (flight QR018) is scheduled to operate as normal this afternoon, albeit with a delay. Flight operations at Dublin Airport were unaffected and continue as normal this afternoon, the airport added in the statement.

Qatar Airways reported that the injuries were “minor.” “Passengers are now receiving medical assistance. The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority,” the statement said.

The plane successfully landed at Dublin Airport at 13:00 local time. An internal investigation into the incident has been initiated.

This incident occurred just a few days after a similar one on a Singapore Airlines flight from London Heathrow to Singapore. In that case, a 73-year-old British man with a heart condition died, and 104 other passengers were injured. The plane had to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

