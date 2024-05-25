Longest serving flight attendant Bette Nash passes away at the age of 86

Bette Nash, the record holder for the world’s longest-serving flight attendant, has died at the age of 86. The career of Bette, which spanned over 65 years, was grounded when cancer was discovered. The disease forced her to go into an assisted care center. 

About her death, American Airlines wrote on social media: “We mourn the passing of flight attendant Bette Nash who spent nearly seven decades warmly caring for our customers in the air. She started her career in 1957 and proudly held the Guinness World Record for the longest-serving flight attendant. Bette was a legend at American and throughout the industry, inspiring generations of flight attendants. Fly high, Bette. We’ll miss you.”

American Airlines Honors flight attendant Bette Nash for 60 Years of Service!

