On Monday, 27 May, an engine failure on a United Airlines domestic flight that was about to depart Chicago O’Hare temporarily halted the operations at the airport. The Airbus A320 (registered N432UA) was ready for departure when one of the two engines failed, prompting the crew for a return to the gate.

Some media outlets indicate that the aircraft caught fire, but it’s actually the failed engine that is emitting some sparks and flames.