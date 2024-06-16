Air Arabia launches daily flights connecting Sharjah, UAE, and Kraków, Poland

On June 15, 2023, Air Arabia inaugurated its first flight between Sharjah International Airport in the UAE and Kraków John Paul II International Airport in Poland, with a daily service schedule.

The inaugural ceremony at Sharjah Airport was attended by notable figures, including H.E Jakub Slawek, the Polish Ambassador to the UAE. Upon arrival in Kraków, the flight received a traditional water cannon salute.

Adel Al Ali, CEO of Air Arabia, highlighted the new route’s role in enhancing travel options and strengthening trade and tourism ties.

Air Arabia’s modern fleet includes Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, featuring amenities like ‘SkyTime’ streaming and ‘SkyCafe’ catering. Bookings are available through Air Arabia’s website, call centre, and travel agencies.