KLM flight KL862 from Tokyo’s Narita International Airport to Amsterdam had to return to Tokyo shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue with the cockpit window of the Boeing 787-9 registered PH-BHA, which was found to be cracked.

Passengers were provided with hotel accommodations and will be rebooked on another flight. KLM emphasised that the safety of passengers and crew was ensured, and no one was in danger.