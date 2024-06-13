Zurich Airport prepares for increased traffic and security during Peace Summit

Zurich Airport anticipates a busier-than-usual weekend as it prepares for the arrival and departure of delegations attending the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, taking place on June 15-16, 2024.
Passengers flying in and out of Zurich Airport this weekend can expect:
- Increased traffic: The summit will contribute to higher passenger volumes, potentially impacting the punctuality of scheduled flights.
- Security measures: Expect additional security checks throughout the airport.
- Observation deck closure: The observation decks will be closed from June 14 to 16 due to security concerns. Public airport tours are also cancelled during this period.
Passengers are advised to:
- Check the airport website for flight updates: Zurich Airport will post any delays or schedule changes on their website.
- Plan accordingly: Allow extra time for check-in, security, and potential delays.
Residents near Zurich Airport:
- Increased air traffic: Expect more flights than usual, particularly during the nights of June 15/16 and 16/17.
- Night flight adjustments: The Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) has temporarily relaxed night flight restrictions to accommodate summit delegations. Limited flights may occur after 2:00 am.
- Potential operating changes: The airport may need to adjust operations to manage the increased traffic.
Zurich Airport is committed to ensuring a smooth and secure experience for all travellers during the Summit on Peace weekend.