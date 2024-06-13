Zurich Airport prepares for increased traffic and security during Peace Summit

Zurich Airport anticipates a busier-than-usual weekend as it prepares for the arrival and departure of delegations attending the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, taking place on June 15-16, 2024.

Passengers flying in and out of Zurich Airport this weekend can expect:

Increased traffic: The summit will contribute to higher passenger volumes, potentially impacting the punctuality of scheduled flights.

Passengers are advised to:

Check the airport website for flight updates: Zurich Airport will post any delays or schedule changes on their website.

Residents near Zurich Airport:

Increased air traffic: Expect more flights than usual, particularly during the nights of June 15/16 and 16/17.

Zurich Airport is committed to ensuring a smooth and secure experience for all travellers during the Summit on Peace weekend.