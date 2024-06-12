Qatar Airways resumes daily flights to Venice

Qatar Airways has celebrated the resumption of its non-stop daily flights between Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha and Venice Marco Polo (VCE) Airport in Italy. This expansion enhances the airline’s European summer offerings, adding Venice to its Italian destinations alongside Milan and Rome.

The service was relaunched with a ceremony at Hamad International Airport. The reinstatement of Venice flights is part of Qatar Airways’ 2024 network expansion, aimed at providing passengers with more travel options and seamless connections to Italy.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori expressed excitement about the resumption, highlighting Italy as a crucial market for the airline. He noted the popularity of the existing Milan and Rome routes and anticipated strong demand for Venice, known for its canals, historic architecture, and cultural heritage.