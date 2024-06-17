Return on Belgium’s choice of the Airbus H145M for the armed forces and federal police

The Kingdom of Belgium will acquire 15 H145M multi-role helicopters for the Army and two helicopters plus three options for the Federal Police. The contract was signed between the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), on behalf of Belgium, and Airbus Helicopters.

Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. “We are proud that Belgium is joining the growing community of H145M users. In Europe, the robust multi-role helicopter is becoming the reference for tactical airlift capability, special operations, and medical evacuation missions. We are sure that the H145M will quickly become a key asset to the Belgian defence and security portfolio.”

Let us remember that it was on May 31, 2024 that the Council of Ministers approved the purchase of these light utility helicopters (Light Utility Helicopters-LUH). Defense is expanding its fleet to guarantee medical evacuation capacity as well as tactical transport capacity. In addition to the purchase of the aircraft themselves, the contract also includes training of pilots and technical personnel, a support contract with an initial duration of five years and the purchase of an initial stock of spare parts and equipment as planned within the framework of operating credits. The objective is for the helicopters to be delivered to Defense before the end of 2027.

Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said: “As provided for in my STAR plan, we are investing in our capabilities to continue to guarantee the operationality of our Land Component today and in the future. The joint purchase of the H145M with the Federal Police allows us to collaborate in Belgium in the areas of training, maintenance and training. In addition, we are strengthening our Defense with European equipment within a European defense framework, since our neighboring countries, Germany and Luxembourg, have the same helicopters, and we can therefore also collaborate with these partner countries in the field of defense. training and management of our helicopter fleet. “

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden: “Federal Police helicopters allow ground teams to have a better view of the situation. Some 1,500 times a year, air support helps Local Police areas as well as other Federal Police services, among other things to locate and pursue suspects, search for missing people and take aerial photos. Special units of the Federal Police also use helicopters to carry out interventions. I am therefore delighted that the Council of Ministers has given its agreement to the purchase of new helicopters intended to replace the current fleet. Employees of the Air Support Directorate ensure our safety from the air 24 hours a day, so they must be able to do so in the best possible conditions. “

The H145M is a multi-role military helicopter offering a wide range of mission capabilities. In minutes, the helicopter can be reconfigured from a light attack role, equipped with ballistic and axial-guided weapons and a state-of-the-art self-protection system, to a special operations version, including advanced equipment. quick reminder. Full mission packages include lifting and external cargo capabilities. Additionally, the H145M includes options for future mission capabilities, including data links, other communications systems, and digitalization of mission capabilities. The Air Component helicopters will be based in Beauvechain in Walloon Brabant (1st Wing).

The global H145 family fleet now totals more than seven million flight hours. It is used by armed and police forces around the world for the most demanding missions. Germany already operates 16 H145M LUH SOF helicopters and eight H145 LUH SAR helicopters and has recently ordered up to 82 additional helicopters of this type. Current operators of the H145M are Hungary, Serbia, Thailand and Luxembourg; Cyprus has ordered six aircraft as well as Brunei and the United Kingdom.

Powered by two Turbomeca Arriel 2E engines, the H145M is equipped with Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC). Additionally, the helicopter is equipped with the Helionix digital avionics suite which, in addition to innovative flight data management, includes a high-performance 4-axis autopilot, which significantly reduces the pilot’s workload during missions. Its particularly low acoustic footprint makes the H145M the quietest helicopter in its category.

UH-72 Lakota: proven for the US Army

The Lakota is a variant of the technologically advanced and operationally proven H145 helicopter. The UH-72 Lakota has proven to be a key platform for the U.S. Army, Navy and National Guard in their mission to protect and serve communities across America. Selected in June 2006 following a rigorous evaluation, it combines operational capacity, reliability and affordability, meeting all the army’s requirements in terms of speed, autonomy, endurance and overall performance. As an FAA IFR-certified in-production helicopter, the UH-72 meets the Army’s Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) acquisition strategy.

Technical Infos:

Fast cruise speed at MTOW : 241km/h

Max range with standard fuel tanks: 637km (344 NM)

Max T/O weight: 3800kg

Engine: 2x Safran Helicopter Engines Arriel 2E

CAPACITY 1/2 pilots + up to 10 troops

Sling load: 1,600 kg – 3,527 lb

MAIN MISSIONS

Armed Scout

Attack • Utility

Special Operations

Command, Control & Communications (C3)

Maritime Security