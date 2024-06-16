Kiruna (Sweden) airport closure for runway defect forces plane to return to Stockholm

Kiruna Airport was closed on Sunday morning due to defects discovered on the runway following overnight maintenance work. A plane en route to Kiruna, Sweden’s northernmost airport, had to turn back to Stockholm as the runway was deemed unsafe for landing.

SAS flight SK1040 from Stockholm Arlanda, operated by Airbus A320neo registered EI-SCA, was unable to land at Kiruna after local staff witnessed defects on the runway (03/21), following nightly maintenance work. After circling a couple of times around the airport, the aircraft returned to Arlanda.

Fredrik Elg from Swedavia stated that the airport would remain closed for the rest of the day, with a new assessment to be made the following day. The reopening time for the airport is currently unknown as efforts are underway to address the issue.

Two other flights from Stockholm were cancelled in the afternoon: SAS flight SK1044 and Norwegian flight D84063.