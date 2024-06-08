Qatar Airways resumes nonstop flights to Lisbon, expanding European network

Year-round service to Lisbon enhances travel options and connectivity

Qatar Airways has resumed its non-stop flights between Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha and Humberto Delgado Airport (LIS) in Lisbon. The airline will offer six weekly flights to Lisbon throughout summer 2024, marking a significant expansion in its European network.

Key Highlights:

Six weekly flights between Doha and Lisbon during summer 2024, continuing year-round. Global Connectivity: Seamless connections to over 170 destinations worldwide, including 47 in Europe.

Seamless connections to over 170 destinations worldwide, including 47 in Europe. Popular Destinations: Lisbon travellers can easily connect to popular destinations such as Bali, Bangkok, Delhi, Denpasar, Kathmandu, and Male.

Strategic Significance: Thierry Antinori, Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, emphasised the importance of the Lisbon route in the airline’s network expansion strategy. The return of flights to Lisbon underlines Qatar Airways’ commitment to enhancing global connectivity and making international travel more accessible.

Cultural and Tourism Appeal of Lisbon: Lisbon, known for its scenic beaches, vibrant cities, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites, is a prime travel destination. This route provides an excellent gateway for travellers to explore Portugal’s rich cultural heritage.

Enhanced Travel Options: The resumption of the Lisbon route expands travel choices for passengers, offering a new entry point from Europe to the Middle East, Africa, and the Indian subcontinent.