Qatar Airways renews partnership with UEFA for men’s national team competitions

Qatar Airways has renewed its partnership with UEFA, becoming the Official Airline Partner of all UEFA men’s national team competitions. This expanded sponsorship includes the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024, to be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024. Qatar Airways previously partnered with UEFA for EURO 2020 and continues its support for the prestigious tournament, which will feature 51 matches across 10 German cities.

Qatar Airways Group CEO, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the airline’s commitment to connecting fans worldwide through its extensive network of over 170 destinations. The airline will also launch a new gateway in Hamburg on July 1, 2024, enhancing connectivity to Germany and Europe.

In addition to UEFA, Qatar Airways supports a broad portfolio of sporting partnerships, including Formula 1, FIFA, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), Internazionale Milano, and many more, demonstrating its dedication to sports and global connectivity.