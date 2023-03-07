Qatar Airways reveals 7 new destinations, 11 resumptions and 35 frequency increases at ITB Berlin 2023

The airline adds over 655 weekly flights to the summer 2023 schedule compared to 2022

Qatar Airways also celebrated its new Formula 1® partnership, and the innovative technological adaption of the QVerse

Qatar Airways drew major attention on the opening day of ITB Berlin 2023, the world’s largest international travel and tourism trade show, as its Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker unveiled new destinations, and announced flight resumptions and frequency increases during a press conference held on the first day of the exhibition.

Highlighting the success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Qatar Airways revealed its new sports sponsorship portfolio as well as a multitude of other projects and partnerships lined up for the year 2023, continuing on the path of bringing people together all while boosting the tourism industry in the State of Qatar. The press conference was also attended by His Excellency, Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohammed Bin Saud Al-Thani, Ambassador for the State of Qatar to Germany.

At the press conference, Mr Al Baker announced over seven new destinations planned for launch in 2023, including Chittagong, Juba, Kinshasa, Lyon, Medan, Toulouse, and Trabzon. Qatar Airways is also resuming flights to 11 destinations: Beijing, Birmingham, Buenos Aires, Casablanca, Davao, Marrakesh, Nice, Osaka, Phnom Penh, Ras Al-Khaimah, and Tokyo Haneda. Multiple destinations also saw frequency increases scheduled for the year 2023. *

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “Qatar Airways is dedicated to enrich the global community which it serves. As the World’s Best Airline, we are excited to offer more ways of bringing the world together, increasing connectivity and bridging gaps within the travel industry. As we expand our fleet, network, partnerships and international presence we look forward to working together to deliver sustainable growth and a compelling future for the industry.

“We continue to look forward to our bright future here in Qatar, with multiple projects lined up for 2023 and beyond, such as the Formula 1 partnership and much more. Qatar will continue to be a global hub of connectivity and an ideal destination for tourism, long after the great success of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.”

The world-leading travel trade show, ITB Berlin, which is a central communication and marketing annual event, showcases a range of travel exhibitors from over 180 countries and five continents, providing over 160,000 visitors with information on new products, services and facilities in the tourism industry.

Qatar Airways welcomes all guests to ITB Berlin to visit its exhibition pavilion Hall 2.2, stand 208, 208A from 7-9 March 2023. During the three-day show, the Qatar Airways booth offers a thrilling Formula 1® sports car simulator experience, showcasing the airline’s most recent sponsorship announcement. FC Bayern Munich legend Claudio Pizarro is also making a special appearance at the stand.

Representing Qatar Airways’ innovative technological adoptions, the booth is also equipped with Qatar Airways’ virtual reality experiences, ‘QVerse’, and a tour of the newly expanded Hamad International Airport terminal, The ORCHARD.

* The following destinations are slated to receive an increase in flight frequency:

Abuja – Port Harcourt – increased from two weekly flights to three

Abuja – Kano – increased from three weekly flights to four

Athens – increased from seven weekly flights to 14

Belgrade – increased from five weekly flights to seven

Berlin – increased from 11 weekly flights to 14

Bucharest – increased from 10 weekly flights to 14

Cairo – increased from 21 weekly flights to 28

Copenhagen – increased from four weekly flights to seven, and 10 from winter season 2023/24. Finnair also operates 7 weekly flights, totalling 17 weekly in Copenhagen

Denpasar – increased from 14 weekly flights to 21

Dublin – increased from 12 weekly flights to 14

Düsseldorf – increased from seven weekly flights to 11 for winter season 2023/24

Edinburgh– increased from 10 weekly flights to 14

Hanoi – increased from 10 weekly flights to 12

Hong Kong – increased from 11 weekly flights to 14

Khartoum – increased from seven weekly flights to 14

Larnaca – increased from seven weekly flights to 14

London Gatwick – increased from seven weekly flights to 10 (14 weekly flights for peak summer season)

London Heathrow – increased from 42 weekly flights to 45

Madrid – increased from 16 weekly flights to 18

Manila – increased from 17 weekly flights to 18

Milan – increased from 16 weekly flights to 21

Mogadishu – increased from three weekly flights to four

Nagpur – increased from four weekly flights to seven

Oslo – increased from seven weekly flights to 12 for winter season 2023/24

Phuket – increased from 14 weekly flights to 21 for winter season 2023/24

Saigon – increased from 10 weekly flights to 12

Sarajevo – increased from three weekly flights to four for summer season 2023

Sofia – increased from three weekly flights to four weekly flights in summer and five weekly flights in winter season 2023/24

Stockholm – increased from three weekly flights to five for winter season 2023/24. Finnair also operates 7 weekly flights, totalling 12 weekly in Stockholm

Taif – increased from three weekly flights to seven

Vienna – increased from 10 weekly flights to 14

Warsaw – increased from seven weekly flights to 14 from winter season 2023/24

Yerevan – increased from seven weekly flights to 10

Zagreb – increased from four weekly flights to seven

Zurich – increased from 10 weekly flights to 14

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport.