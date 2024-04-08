Qatar Airways Announces the launch of flights to Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

Qatar Airways announces the latest expansion of its network to include Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), enabling greater frequencies and increased capacity to Luanda, Angola.

This latest network expansion provides passengers with greater travel choices within a key region of Africa, opening up a new entry point for international travel from Africa to China, Europe and the India Subcontinent using Doha, Qatar, as a gateway. The addition of Kinshasa increases the number of destinations in Africa served by the award-winning airline to twenty-nine.

Starting from the first of June 2024, Luanda will see a frequency increase from one weekly flight to four weekly flights with a combined service to Kinshasa which Qatar Airways will serve for the first time. For a world-class experience, the new route will be served by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, equipped with 22 Business Class seats and 232 Economy Class seats.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori, said: “We have seen significant milestones in our 2024 network expansion and this latest addition is particularly special, as it continues our strategic goal of increasing our footprint in Africa.”

“The inclusion of Kinshasa in our network is the latest manifestation of our efforts to improve connectivity to Africa. Qatar Airways has showcased its commitment to the region by providing passengers in Africa with greater choice to explore different corners of the world through our network and our hub in Doha, Hamad International Airport.”

Flight Schedule:

(All local time)

Flight QR1491

Doha (DOH) to Kinshasa (FIH) – QR1491 departing Doha at 02:45 and arriving to Kinshasa at 08:10.

Kinshasa (FIH) to Luanda (LAD) – QR1491 departing Kinshasa at 09:40 and arriving to Luanda at 10:55.

Luanda (LAD) to Doha (DOH) – QR1491 departing Luanda at 12:25 and arriving to Doha 22:50.

Flight QR1489

Doha (DOH) to Luanda (LAD) – QR1489 departing Doha at 09:20 and arriving to Luanda at 15:40.

Luanda (LAD) to Kinshasa (FIH) – QR1489 departing Luanda at 17:10 and arriving to Kinshasa at 18:25.

Kinshasa (FIH) to Doha (DOH) – QR1489 departing Kinshasa at 19:55 and arriving to Doha at 05:45+1